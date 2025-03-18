Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cyndi lauper, Wendi Richter, wwe

Wendi Richter Makes WWE HOF Celebrity Wing Case for Cyndi Lauper

WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter made the case for WrestleMania celebrity manager and pop icon Cyndi Lauper to be in the 2025 celebrity wing.

While there's no denying the lingering impact of WWE's inaugural WrestleMania in 1985, it's surprising one of the figures who put the "Rock" in "Rock N' Wrestling Connection" hasn't been inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in Cyndi Lauper, already in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With other celebrity inductees from WrestleMania I already inducted in late actor/broadcaster Bob Uecker in 2010, and late boxing legend Muhammad Ali in 2024, hall of famer Wendi Ritcher, who was inducted in 2011, is stepping up for her special guest manager and making her case.

WWE HOF Wendi Richter Makes Case for Cyndi Lauper in Celebrity Wing

Richter, a two-time WWE Women's Champion and NWA Champion, embraced the two-time Grammy Award-winner's hit, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" (which features WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano in her music video) as her ring theme for the bulk of her career, spoke with Ring the Belle, "I still love that song. Years later, I was still going out to the ring to that song, they knew that song. They knew who was coming out," she said. "I think it always will be [a popular song]. It's fun. Just having Cyndi Lauper, that's all I needed. After that, I became a household word. I'm just hoping that someday she'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the celebrity division. I mean, she's done more for wrestling than any celebrity has. So, it just has to be that it's not good timing for her."

While the full slate of inductees for WWE's 2025 class hasn't been filled, already announced are Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle "McCool" Calaway, and Lawrence "Lex Luger" Pfohl. There's typically a tag team and/or stable and a celebrity inductee to still be filled. Triple H will be a two-time inductee, with his initial one as part of "The Attitude Era" stable Degeneration-X in 2019 as the headliner. You can check out the rest of the interview in the video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!