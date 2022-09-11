Werewolf by Night Director Addresses Moon Knight Rumors & Speculation

Okay, this is one that we've been following for a while now, so we're were psyched that yesterday's D23 Expo 2022 presentation finally gave us a chance to preview Marvel Studios & Disney+'s "Werewolf by Night" special starring Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) and Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander). Bernal, Donnelly, and director Michael Giacchino (Composer: The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder) joined Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige for a preview of what Feige calls a "fun-scary" thrill ride. Set to hit streaming screens on October 7th, viewers were treated to not just a key art poster but also the official trailer (both below). But it was after the event, when the trio was answering questions from the press, that things got interesting. Because that's when they were asked about the speculation that Bernal and/or Donnelly's characters would be crossing over with Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight if the latter gets a second season. The Speculation stems from the connection that the two characters have in the comics, with Moon Night first introduced in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975, written by Doug Moench with art by Don Perlin & Al Milgrom).

In the following interview with ET Canada, Giacchino explains how the special is a "monster movie" that wants to offer an effective allegory to the challenges many people face in their lives as they struggle to rise above and make a difference. From there, Bernal was asked if he would be joining Moon Knight Season 2 (which still isn't confirmed). With a surprise reaction and laughter from all three, Bernal said that the decision would be up to Moon Knight before Giacchino stated that there were "no immediate plans" for a crossover or guest appearance:

With the "special presentation" set to hit Disney+ on October 7th, here's the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night:

When we discuss "Werewolf by Night" in the comic book world, there are two versions to consider. In 1972's Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell and his family's history of lycanthropy were first introduced- with Russell using his powers to fight big bads. Now let's flash ahead nearly 50 years (47, to be precise) to Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1, which introduced the Taboo, Scot Eaton & Benjamin Jackendoff-created Jake Gomez. Gomez is a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi that was cursed with lycanthropy. As for Donnelly, there was also some speculation that she could either be a new character or Nina Price, Russell's niece who not only carried the Lycan gene but was also bitten by a vampire- turning her into Vampire by Night.