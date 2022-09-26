Werewolf by Night "Peeling Back the Corner of Monsters" in MCU: EP

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s "Werewolf by Night" stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) & Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander), director Michael Giacchino (Composer: The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder), and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige offered us our first extensive look at what we can expect. Now, with the special set to hit screens next week, fans have been wondering what the character's introduction means to the overall horror & supernatural side of the MCU. Well, EP Brian Gay shared some insight into that very topic… and it's something that fans of the darker side of the MCU will want to pay attention to looking ahead to the next phases.

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there's not just the monsters that are part of 'Werewolf by Night,' but the ones that were up on the wall, there's some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters," Gay shared with The Direct during a recent interview. And while there aren't any official plans in play, Gay is expecting future visits to the more horrific corners of the MCU. "I think, well, we don't know exactly where they'll pop up; next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they're going to pop up again. You're going to see these guys in different ways, of course.

In the following interview with ET Canada, Giacchino explained how the special is a "monster movie" that wants to offer an effective allegory to the challenges many people face in their lives as they struggle to rise above and make a difference. From there, Bernal was asked if he would be joining Moon Knight Season 2 (which still isn't confirmed). With a surprise reaction and laughter from all three, Bernal said that the decision would be up to Moon Knight before Giacchino stated that there were "no immediate plans" for a crossover or guest appearance. The speculation stems from the connection that the two characters have in the comics, with Moon Knight first introduced in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975, written by Doug Moench with art by Don Perlin & Al Milgrom).

With the "special presentation" set to hit Disney+ on October 7th, here's the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night: