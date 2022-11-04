Westworld Ends with Season 4; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Series Canceled

Two weeks after series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy shared that "conversations" were underway for what would be a fifth and final season of Westworld, Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO has decided four seasons is more than enough. In a move that's leaving many stunned, the cable network has canceled the series after a season that ended with a cliffhanger implying that a major conflict for the show's universe's future would be in play for the fifth go-around. Sadly, that will no longer be the case. "Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet," Joy said during an interview last month about the idea of wrapping up the award-winning sci-fi drama. An official reason has not been released regarding the decision.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers, and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey," said an HBO rep in a statement that was released. "Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so," was how the statement read from Kilter Films. Nolan and Joy have a team-up with Amazon Studios (in association with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) for a series adaptation of the "Fallout" video game franchise, where their current sci-ft drama-thriller The Peripheral premiered.