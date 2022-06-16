Westworld S04 Official Trailer Will Have You Questioning Your Reality

Earlier this month, fans of Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's Westworld received some huge updates on what they can expect when the series returns on Sunday, June 26th. Moderated by Ben Travers (IndieWire) Joy was joined by Writer/EP Alison Schapker, and cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau to discuss the popular drama and drop some clues… and to announce that James Marsden will be returning. But all of that is just a build-up to what viewers were really waiting for, and that arrived earlier this afternoon.

With the series to return for its fourth season next month, prepare to question the very nature of your reality with the official trailer for HBO's Westworld:

Now here's a look back at the highlights from the show's panel at ATX Television Festival earlier this month:

Wood on her new character Christina: "She's a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer. Nothing ever happens to her…I think that's all I can say." Wood developed her new character based on some of Joy's mannerisms and hand gestures. Noland added, "There's a girl named Christina and she's wonderful and she's just trying to make it in the big city…she's a writer, she dates…," with Wood adding, "It's slim pickings out there." In addition, Wood added, "We're in New York, Christina looks a lot like Evan Rachel Wood. Maybe not as maniacal and murdery as Dolores…"

Wright on Bernard's Story Arc: "It's all a rabbit hole inside of a rabbit hole and Bernard is going Alice again…A lot of unknowns. A lot of dust and a lot of mystery…that's pretty much my life."

When the series returns, it will be seven years later and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) is on "a warrior's journey." Maeve & Caleb (Aaron Paul) have moved on with their lives after being freed by Delores. But can they find their place in a world that's still so very uncertain?

"To be honest we were very surprised they let us," said Joy about being able to film at the Hoover Dam, before Hemsworth joked, "And blow it up as well."

James Marsden Returns! "I'm so excited to be here and tell you nothing about Season 4," Marsden joked. "Sometimes you have to go away to come back. You learn to speak cryptically on this show," he added before teasing, "I'm very happy with where it's ending up."