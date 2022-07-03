Westworld S04E02 Well Enough Alone Preview: Maeve & Caleb Get Started

Well, no one's going to accuse Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's Westworld of getting its fourth season off to a slow start. From Host William (Ed Harris) getting the date he needs to Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) saving herself and then Caleb (Aaron Paul) from his killer hosts, there was a lot to process. But perhaps the biggest question mark has to do with not-Dolores, Christina (Evan Rachel Wood). And that question mark got a whole lot bigger by the time the credits rolled, with someone we're assuming is not-Teddy (James Marsden) keeping tabs on Christina. So with that in mind and not looking to get too spoilery, here's a look at the preview images for S04E02 "Well Enough Alone" (directed by Craig William Macneill and written by Matthew Pitts & Christina Ham) followed by a look at what's to come.

And here's a preview of what's still to come with this season of HBO's Westworld:

And in the following featurette, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes of the fourth season-opener:

Last month, Wood shared some thoughts on the show's return and where things might be headed. In this case, what role her "completely different character" Christina will play & how she compares to Dolores (so far, the official position is that the two are not the same, though the return of Marsden sure raises some questions). Here's a look at some of the highlights from the cast's sitdown with EW:

Wood Enjoys Being More Human: "She's [Christina] much more human this season, so it was fun for me. I think most people come onto the show and are thinking, 'Oh I wish I was a host,' and I think the treat for me was actually getting to be vulnerable and somewhat human in season 4."

Christina Is Less About Action: "Usually the show is incredibly physically exhausting in every way, and this season I felt like [Christina's] a little more of a nerd, honestly. She's a loner nerdy kind of writer that's just trying to make it in the big city."

And Yet, There Are Those Christina/Dolores Similarities in the Trailer…: "She [Christina] longs for beauty and romance and poetry in this mundane world that she lives in. She has that ability, like Dolores, to notice when something is off in her world, and she's got the mindset to actually question it… There's a lot of conspiracy theory metaphors this season, like is it more crazy to think something else is going on underneath the surface and we should ask questions, or is it more crazy just to accept things at face value and never question anything? I think that's where Christina finds herself at the beginning of this season." With the series to return for its fourth season this Sunday, June 26th, prepare to question the very nature of your reality with the official trailer for HBO's Westworld: