What If…?: Clark Gregg on Animated Coulson, Rumors of MCU Return

So after meeting Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and T'Challa, Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), what does Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? have in store for us this week? How about a take on The Avengers that sees its origins changed quite a bit, including the arrival of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) much sooner than we remember. As if that's not enough to tune in, how about that it also features Clark Gregg returning to his Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (and more in the MCU) role as Agent Phil Coulson. Now, Gregg is opening up to EW about what it was like returning to the role, how he approached an animated Coulson, what he believes Coulson's been up to, and what his thoughts are on those rumors of Coulson's return in an upcoming MCU project."

Gregg's Reaction to Coulson's "What If…?" Return: "It's not just a platitude — honestly, I felt pretty grateful at the end of The Avengers, even though it didn't turn out so well for my guy. And then the calls just kept on coming: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and then another season, another season… seven seasons. And then Captain Marvel and then What If…? and oh my gosh — I don't know how much I'm allowed to say but to enjoy familiar faces, it's nice to see them. Things didn't work out so well for some of them in this particular universe," Gregg explained. "So I'm really grateful for what we've had — who's we? Me and my character. Oh my gosh, I've lost it. It's finally happened. [Laughs] I snapped. Anytime they call, and they've come up with some other way for him to be back involved, I'm thrilled. And I have to say, having kind of been first commandos through the door trying to bring this world to something like television, it's really a thrill to watch Loki and WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier, just to see old friends and people I've worked with for years doing these beautiful, expanded universes on TV."

How It Felt Playing an Animated Coulson: "It is different now when I see it. At the time, it was very much like when I do post-production audio, like when a line got chewed up by the wind," Gregg revealed. "I wasn't looking at anything yet. I remember having a lot of fun, but I don't think I was looking at anything. Maybe a few frames here and there. I was excited by the whole thing."

Gregg Has an Idea of What Coulson's Been Up To: "He's no doubt cruising around in his newly upgraded Lola. In my fantasy world, he has reunited with some people from that team and they're back at work. And maybe that show will be announced! [Laughs] No, I'm just kidding. There's no show. Let's just break the internet," Gregg joked.

So What About Those Rumors of Coulson Returning to the MCU Sooner Rather Than Later?: While admitting that he's read the rumors online, Gregg kept things PR-friendly with his response: "I've heard those rumors, that's the comment I can make. I've heard those rumors."

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

