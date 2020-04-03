FX's What We Do In The Shadows has its second season set up and ready to go for Wednesday, April 15 (April 16 on FX on Hulu) – and for Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), it couldn't happen soon enough. Forget ghost, witches and zombies: the biggest danger facing our four vampires is the inanity of mortal human life – like Super Bowl parties.

While not among the blood/energy-sucking community (yet), Guillermo has his own issues to deal with as he tries to reconcile his lustful desire to be one of the undead with his genetic disposition to kill the very thing he wants to become. So you could understand how things could get complicated – making us look forward to the series' return even more.

Which brings us to two new teasers for the upcoming season – in the first, Colin finds his powers getting stronger as he realizes he doesn't have to be boring to be strong (or have hair): he just needs to be an d*****bag. Following that, Nadja and Laszlo aren't comfortable with how "familiar" Guillermo's hand-placement is on Nadja's painting:

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, The Boys) is set to guest star during the second season of What We Do in the Shadows – taking on the role of Topher. Osment will be working directly with Demetriou and Berry – as Nadja and Laszlo's new familiar. Unlike Guillermo, Topher is beloved by the other vampires – though from the way series co-showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms describes it, maybe they love him a little too much:

"The vampires love Topher so much that even if he were to have an accident and die, they would not give up on wanting him as their familiar — even if he's not physically what he was when he arrived at the house. Nadja and Laszlo haven't had much luck with picking familiars. So when they finally find this young guy Topher, they're so excited. He's the new guy, and to them, seems so much cooler and hipper than Guillermo."

Jemaine Clement reassures viewers that Guillermo will be getting his time to shine this season, too:

"The vampires and their love for Topher is being rubbed in Guillermo's face, all while he's secretly protecting them from danger. A thankless job, obviously. But as the season progresses, Guillermo finally listens to what is driving him inside and really kicks some ass. I dare anyone to underestimate Guillermo because he's ready!"