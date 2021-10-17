What We Do in the Shadows S03E08 Offers Healthy Dynamic Change: Review

Yet another excellent episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows hits the shelves with "The Wellness Center". Another look into a thread we have been seeing this season: loneliness. This time though, it explores the subject of vampirism as a curse. Well, this episode showcases mental health in a different way: it shows what happens when a vampire deals with a depressive crisis and wishes to turn back into a human.

So Nandor (Kayvan Novak) pulls an Edward Cullen-slash-New Moon move on Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) and the gang. Especially Guillermo though… okay, let me backtrack: Nandor has been feeling lonely and depressed, which I think they have made pretty clear along the way as there have been several mentions of this along the seasons. Anyway, the group tries to cheer him up by making him believe he is the only one who can carry on a task for the council. Pretty crappy because Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) just did not want to do it in the first place. Turns out the place he goes to collect the debt is actually a retreat for vampires who are now living as "humans."

Well, now that that is out of the way: Nandor pulls an Edward move on Guillermo as he decides to turn his back on his own nature and go follow Jan (Cree Summer) on their journey back to being human… or as human as they can be since there is no going back. However, they seem to learn modern-ish ways of living and pull out their fangs every morning at the Wellness Center. Even though it was funny and their little antics got me laughing, it also got me thinking how sad it really was, too—all these poor vampires baring their souls to Jane, just be conned.

However, I think there are a couple of things we can take from this: Nandor cares about Guillermo, he admits and adds he will not bring down his curse upon Guillermo. This was one of the most honest moments I have seen Nandor have, his child-like candor and naivete always get me, but this one was pretty telling of Nandor's feelings toward Guillermo. Also, Guillermo's slayer senses are pretty on point, as we later see he rescued his master at the right time. I wonder how this episode will change their dynamic in the future.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | The Wellness Center – Season 3 Ep.8 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2X71QZWSjgc)

Also, can we talk (once again) about Colin's (Mark Proksch) obsession with the gastric system? It the reason why energy vampires have one is to mark their territory… which we see him do once he moved into Nandor's old room. We definitely need an episode to explore the mystery that is Colin, he definitely is one of the most random characters and I need to know where his poop obsession comes from. Not to mention I was incredibly delighted by his belly dancing in so many fascinatingly weird ways. I also have to say, I was taken aback by their reaction when Guillermo showed them Nandor was in the cage- no immediate pushback on Gizmo and understanding right from the start. I also think it says a lot about how their trust in Guillermo continues to grow. This was definitely a quality episode of What We Do in the Shadows that can serve as the catalyst for some serious changes in the dynamics and is deserving of a rewatch to appreciate its layers.

