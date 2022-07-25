What We Do in the Shadows S04: Gizmo Love Life, Vampire Wedding & More

On Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the cast and creators of FX's What We Do in the Shadows made an appearance to discuss this season of the show we all love. Hall H was packed for snippets of the upcoming episode and a Q&A with the panelists, including Harvey Guillen (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin), Kristen Schaal (The Guide), Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Paul Simms (Executive Producer/Writer), Stefani Robinson (Executive Producer/Writer), Yana Gorskaya (Co-EP/Director/Editor), and Kyle Newacheck (Co-EP/Director).

The panel previewed the next episode, "Night Market," to which Simms commented that "we didn't set out to make the biggest episode we've ever made, but that's what you just saw." However, Novak admitted to having "lots of hours of twiddling with my sword, and playing with my sword, and putting my sword against Harvey's sword" when rehearsing. Proksch discussed preparing to be Baby Colin, stating it has been a process, joking that it "started with a series of marrow transplants. I still smell like spoiled milk." Funny now, considering we all love the not-so-baby-anymore Baby Colin. On the subject of confessions, Demetriou explained that the reason why Nadja now has a bar is that "they've seen me dance. When you see a talent like that, you have to use it." However, it makes me wonder if they saw Proksch dance before, too. Though the big money was on the quick but important bullet points we got: (1) We will meet Guillermo's family— I mean, I know we knew this part, but it is one thing I cannot wait for. (2) There will be a full vampire wedding this season. (3) Guillermo is on his path to love.

And we were instructed not to freak out, but I have to admit I started freaking out at the suggestion that I should not be freaking out. I mean, what should I not be freaking out about and why? AHHHHHH… BAT! Oh, yeah. That doesn't work. Okay, with that said, I am very excited for what is left of this season that keeps making me love Laszlo more and hope for more Nandermo.