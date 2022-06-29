What We Do in the Shadows S04 Teaser Will Explain Guillermo's Reaction

It was only a week ago that FX dropped the Season 4 trailer for What We Do in the Shadows which gave viewers a better sense of the storylines in play. First, Laszlo (Matt Berry) really let the house go to s**t while attempting to raise Baby Colin (Mark Proksch) as a different kind of vampire. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) was realizing her dream of running a hip, popular vampire nightclub and actually appearing… happy?! Meanwhile, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) assists Nandor (Kayvan Novak) in finding a new bride… and that doesn't begin to scratch the surface of what's ahead. This time around, we have a new teaser that aired on FX and FXX earlier this week but finally hit social media. And within the mix of new and previously-released footage, you'll understand why Guillermo has this reaction:

Now here's a look at the newest preview, via Twitter and Instagram:

Their plans are ambitious. Their qualifications are, none. Prepare yourselves for What We Do in the Shadows. Returns July 12 on FX. Stream on Hulu.

With the series returning on July 12, here's a look at the official trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

And here's a look back at what executive producer & writer Paul Simms had to share about how Baby Colin will age during the season and if they have an end to the series already in mind (considering it was recently renewed for two more seasons):

Baby Colin Ages Quickly… Just Not That Quickly: "He, Baby Colin, is a growing boy, who grows a little bit faster than normal humans, but, yeah, he ‐‐ obviously, the last time we saw him at the end of the last season, he was a little baby. Only a year has passed, and he already appears to be about a three‐year‐old, but he stays pretty young through most of the season, I'd say."

The Creative Team "Have An End in Mind" But Not a Time Frame: "We have an end in mind. It's just a matter of figuring out when the right time to do it is. But we know we have at least two more seasons' worth of stories to tell, and then we'll figure out what happens after that."