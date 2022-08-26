What We Do in the Shadows S04E08 "Go Flip Yourself" Takes Cursed Turn

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S04E08 "Go Flip Yourself," takes us on a very fun ride with quite an unimaginable turn that had us nearly in tears of laughter. A home makeover is in order, and things are definitely about to get flipped around and not in the way we actually thought. A surprise guest makes an appearance that was definitely not expected, but in hindsight, once the witch hat is mentioned, we all should know, right?

The episode revolves around Laszlo's (Matt Berry) favorite TV show, Go Flip Yourself, where two brothers challenge themselves over home renovations… you know, the usual: making those dreams come true. Anyway, the vampires' home in Staten Island has been selected for a home makeover and are on their merry way to being surprised. However, as we can already imagine: things go south the moment they set their feet in the mansion. Right away, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) jumps on Toby (Jason Sklar) and drains him as Laszlo faces Bran (Randy Sklar). This leads to having to mind wipe the cast and crew into forgetting what they had just seen.

Well, things do not quite go uphill from there on. Designs come next, as do destruction, open spacing, and renovations soon after. The most important thread I followed that keeps me asking questions is Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), who still likes the same things Nandor likes. However, Nandor confesses randomly to having made too many wishes and seems to be a tad regretful. Later on, when being shown the design for his and Marwa's new room, he says something along the lines of the novelty wearing off pretty quickly. Things escalate as Marwa builds the mancave Nandor wished for and suddenly locks him out. Where the hell is this going? It makes me simultaneously curious and maybe a tad heartbroken already. I wonder if the new Djinn lamp will come into play at some point regarding this.

This makeover definitely brought the worst out of our vampire unit, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) kept a level head… or as much as he could… while trying to get something out of it too. The biggest kicker is no one really gets what they want as Bran is not who he says: turns out it is actually Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll) coming to get back at Laszlo and get his witch hat back, now slightly touched by how much Laszlo enjoy his show. His crew seems to also have doubled in size, and this whole ordeal just had me nearly crying from laughing too much. It was definitely, yet again, another fantastic episode to add to the ever-growing list

