What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Review: Colin as Cautionary Tale

FX's most recent episode of What We Do in the Shadows kept the strong and hilarious tone we have seen so far this season. Five episodes in, the season continues to impress with strong writing, comedic performances, and continued character growth that has added depth to their respective backstories. In the context of the sitcom genre, the series also continues to pull off an amazing balancing act of keeping weekly, self-contained stories strong while also lacing them with threads of the overarching bigger storylines in play.

"Colin's Promotion" showed us sides of Colin (Mark Proksch) and his powers that we have never seen before. Colin gets a promotion, and with it comes a ton of new confidence that serves as a form of steroids for his powers as they grow to previously unknown levels. Looks like the rest of the house should have listened to Nandor (Kayvan Novak) when he warned about Colin being a dangerous "wildcard". The household now battles Colin's new powers and his need to feed off of others, all while Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) fights her murderous instincts when she learns Nandor was the person who slaughtered and destroyed her village.

We also get a confession about the vampire-killing from Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), almost. I will not lie: I wanted to strangle Nandor for interrupting his confession, which goes to show just how easily this episode pulls you in. I appreciated seeing them grow as a family unit. Laszlo (Matt Berry) sided with Nandor over Nadja, even though he knew that wasn't the safest decision. I was particularly impressed with how quickly Laszlo sided with Guillermo after the faithful-to-a-fault familiar revealed his Colin theory.

This also brings me to my next point: Colin as a foreshadowing of what Guillermo could be in the near future if Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja continue dismissing him the way they do. At one point, Colin confesses that he just stopped caring because they were all so dismissive, thinking all he wanted to do was feed. But it is clear how much he truly cares about, wants, and needs to be accepted by the house. I could see Guillermo going this route very soon. He clearly is starting to feel a certain way, and his vampire-slaying instincts keep reacting and growing as the vampires continue to belittle him no matter how hard he tries to be the familiar they want (if there really is such a thing).

Despite being so wonderfully extra this week, What We Do in the Shadows still manages to bring out so many very human emotions through the characters, no matter how disconnected they are from current times. It manages to make you feel and relate to them, even when they can be so wholeheartedly d******y. I appreciated how much more "human" they made Colin in this episode, effectively adding layers to his character without sacrificing the rest of the cast. I was not his biggest fan in the beginning, but I really came to love him and understand him by the end. I think it was seeing him with the little portrait he drew of himself with the other vampires, it was pretty endearing. I wonder how they will proceed with this dynamic now that the others know what he is really capable of, and if this will add to Guillermo's growing unconscious resentment. Probably not a great time to be a vampire not named Colin, Laszlo, Nandor, or Nadja.