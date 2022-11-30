What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Harvey Guillen Goes "TikTok Cribs"

In our last update on how things were going with filming on the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) was kind enough to check in from the set for an update on a long stretch of filming that was underway (more on that below). This time around, Guillén is taking a brief break from furthering the adventures of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and Guillermo for a special edition of "TikTok Cribs." In a recent Instagram post, Guillén invited us into their very sweet trailer that right off the bat is already bigger than my apartment. That said, considering Guillén appears to be working on 27 different projects at any given time, we're glad to see that they have somewhere comfortable to crash. That aside? I really need to know what's in the closet because it feels like there are some Guillermo costumes in there that could be major spoilers.

Now here's a look at Guillén's post, followed by a look back at their previous filming updates:

Over the weekend we checked in with Guillén to see how filming was going. And from the looks of things, they had entered the "righteously long hours" and "suffering for their craft" stage. Along with a post offering a heads-up about a 16-hour day on set, Guillén showed off a nasty example of the "sweat, blood & tears" that go into making folks laugh with a look at a rough bruise from filming. Here's a look at a screencap and Guillén's post from the set:

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.