What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Teaser: Our Vamps Visit The Mall

It's family field trip time as our vampires visit the mall in the latest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5.

It's hard to believe it, but we're now down to only nine days (at the time of this writing) until Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) return for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. That means the teaser and previews are going to start dropping pretty regularly – like the one we have below to pass along. While the title of the clip pretty much says it all, "Vampires Visit the Mall" works because, for some reason, we just assumed that they had been to a mall before. Just imagine how they're going to react when they get to the food court…

Here's the newest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows – followed by what we know about the upcoming season so far:

And here's the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

