Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Defends "Feather Cap" Contestants

We're pretty sure that if you're reading this then you watched the clip from Tuesday night's episode of the long-running syndicated game show Wheel of Fortune. With Pat Sajak and Vanna White looking on, three contestants needed a very surprising 10 attempts to solve a puzzle that was missing only four letters: "ANOTHER FEATHER _N YO_R _A_". Though the answer was "ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP", the responses given included "Another feather in your lap", "Another feather in your map", what sounded like someone thinking the final word was "gag" and some awkwardly-timed "Bankrupt" spins made for what some were calling the "worst two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history." Now just to be clear? We damn near pissed ourselves laughing at the clip, but not at the contestants so much at just how the guesses and the bad rolls and everything else just made for a "perfect storm" of game show awkwardness. That said, we can only imagine the brain stress folks are under when they're being taped under the hot lights for millions to see. But some folks took to social media to let the three contestants have it, but Sajak wasn't having any of it.

"These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can't begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch," Sajak wrote in a series of tweets defending the contestants. "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio. I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off. So, yeah, it was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it's okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart," the game show host continued before wrapping up with, "After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter." Here's a look at some moments from Tuesday night's episode along with how WCNC Charlotte covered the conversation that took place on social media not long after the episode aired.

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. Last night's "Feather in your cap" puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn't solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening. The first attempted solve was "Feather in your hat" which, by the way, is how a lot of people say it. So all three players thought it was a good solve, and were stunned when I said it was wrong. Now imagine you're on national TV, and you're suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn't in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for "hat." And, of course, when it's solved, you want to crawl in a hole. I've been praised online for "keeping it together" and not making fun of the players. Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people. But mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can't begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch. Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio. I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off. So, yeah, it was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it's okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart. After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter.