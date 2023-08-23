Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, taylor swift, teaser, wilderness

Wilderness Teaser Debuts Taylor Swift's New "Look What You Made Me Do"

Here's the teaser for Prime Video's Jenna Coleman-starring Wilderness, featuring Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"

It's not like EP & series creator Marnie Dickens and Amazon's Prime Video needed to do anything else to sell us on their upcoming UK Original thriller series Wilderness. You've got an adaptation of the B.E. Jones novel that finds Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour in a twisted "love" story where the hopes for a romantic holiday turn into a brutally all-too-real living nightmare. That's it. That's all we needed. Sold! But then, they had to go and get Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" as the song for the show's opening titles. And they aren't making fans wait until September 15th to hear it – because it's included in the teaser that you're about to check out below…

"Who doesn't know someone who's been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It's enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that's where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she's lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course, she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it," shared Dickens. Now, here's a look at the official teaser for Wilderness – set to hit Prime Video screens globally on September 15th:

Liv becomes the actress starring in Will's bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv's fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it's a chance to make amends; for Liv, it's a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…

Amazon's Prime Video series Wilderness was created, written, and executive produced by Dickens and directed by So Yong Kim. Elizabeth Kilgarriff also serves as an executive producer, with the streaming series set to launch on Prime Video on September 15th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!