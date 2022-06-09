Will Ospreay, United Empire Appear on AEW Dynamite

Another match or two is shaping up for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door after NJPW star Will Ospreay appeared on AEW Dynamite this week. Ospreay interrupted a segment where Trent Berreta was in the middle of demanding a rematch for Roppongi Vice against Ring of Honor tag team champions FTR. After Ospreay appeared at the top of the ramp, United Empire stablemates Aaron Henare and Aussie Open attacked, leaving the AEW stars beaten down in the ring.

As a result of Wednesday's interruption, Berretta will team with FTR to take on Ospreay and Aussie Open on AEW Rampage this week. But surely this feud is leading to one or more matches at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. What those matches will be remains to be seen, but perhsp things will be clearer after this week's episode of AEW Rampage airs on Friday.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is set to take place on June 26th at the United Center in Chigaco, pitting the stars of All Elite Wrestling against the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling. The show will feature a match for the Interim AEW World Championship featuring Jon Moxley taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto, depending on which of them wins an upcoming match before the PPV. The show will also likely feature a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, with whoever is champion at the time, Kazuchika Okada or Jay White, facing Hangman Adam Page, Adam Cole, or maybe both at the same time. In addition, Forbidden Door will see the conclusion of the tournament to crown the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion, a championship that was introduced for the first time on Dynamite this week.