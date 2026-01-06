Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Is Back Tonight! Our S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" Preview

ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent returns tonight! Here's a look at our updated preview for S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks."

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 premieres tonight on ABC with a suspenseful episode titled "… Speaking of Sharks".

Will faces a haunting threat from his past as a dangerous fugitive escapes and old wounds resurface.

Episode previews reveal danger for Will, twists for Angie, and a deadly art-world case for the team.

Kevin Daniels is promoted to series regular, promising more action with Det. Franklin Wilks in the mix.

A new year brings a new season of Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. But based on what we've seen so far of Season 4, Will (Rodríguez) isn't doing so well, despite what he's telling his friends and colleagues – especially when someone from his past looks to make Will's hear-and-now a living hell. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks." In addition, we've updated our Season 4 preview below to include official overviews for S04E02: "Love Takes Time" and S04E03: "Studio 4B" – here's a look:

Will Trent Season 4: S04E01 – S04E03 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" – Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he's fought to rebuild.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" – When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

