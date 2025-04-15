Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Our S03E14 "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" Preview

Check out our preview of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S03E14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" and an early look at next week.

Heading into our look at tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, based on what we've seen so far, it appears S03E14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" is going to involve a whole lot of serious punches to our "feels." Because when Will (Rodríguez) is put into a position where he has to deal with his past, you know a heart-crusher is on the way – not that tonight's episode is only about the past. As you're about to see in our preview rundown below (official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer), there are any number of here-and-now dangers to contend with. Following that, don't forget to check out our official overview for April 22nd's S03E15: "The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World."

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 14 & 15 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" – When Rafael (Antwayn Hopper) turns to Will (Ramón Rodríguez) after his grandmother's sudden death, they're forced to confront their painful pasts while navigating present life-threatening dangers. Written by Daniel T. Thomsen.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 15: "The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World" – Amanda (Sonja Sohn) and Evelyn Mitchell's (LisaGay Hamilton) idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when a shocking murder is discovered at their luxury resort. Meanwhile, back home, Angie (Erika Christensen) faces the emotional strain of a family member's unstable health conditions.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!