Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 4: "The Man From Nowhere" Overview Released

Set to hit on January 27th, here's the official overview for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E04: "The Man From Nowhere."

Episode 4 finds Will and Faith investigating a dancer's murder at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships.

Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin face challenges as college interns dig into a 15-year-old cold case.

Kevin Daniels is promoted to series regular as Det. Franklin Wilks in the new season of Will Trent.

With a new episode of Showrunners/EPs Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent set to hit screens on Tuesday night, we've got an update to our running Season 4 preview to pass along. Along with an official overview, trailer, and images for S04E02: "Love Takes Time" and an overview for S04E03: "Studio 4B," we've added a look at the overview for S04E04: "The Man From Nowhere." Set for Jan. 27th, the episode's overview gives us a sense that this could be one of the season's highlight episodes. We won't spoil it for you (we have everything waiting for you below), but we will offer this one-word tease: salsa.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E02 – S04E04 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" – When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 4: "The Man From Nowhere" – When a dancer is murdered at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships, Will and Faith navigate the competition to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin scramble to manage college interns digging into a 15-year-old cold case.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

