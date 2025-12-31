Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" Images Released

Set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 6th, here are the images for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks."

Article Summary ABC releases first-look images for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1, airing Tuesday, January 6.

A figure from Will’s past escapes prison, sparking a tense investigation and personal stakes.

Episode 2 teases Will going missing, with the team scrambling and Angie leading the search for the truth.

Kevin Daniels promoted to series regular as Det. Wilks, promising more action and intrigue during the upcoming season.

You have to give ABC some credit. They're not letting the holidays slow things down when it comes to getting the word out about the returns of The Rookie, High Potential, and their Tuesday night teammate, Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. After getting a look at the official Season 4 trailer earlier this week, we've added the official image gallery for S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" that was released earlier today. And don't forget to check out the official overview for the following episode, S04E02: "Love Takes Time."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E01: & S04E02 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" – Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he's fought to rebuild.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

