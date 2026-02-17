Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4: Here's Our Updated S04E07: "CALL PAUL" Preview

Will Trent gets pushed to the edge in tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring series. Here's our preview for S04E07: "CALL PAUL."

Article Summary Will Trent faces a chilling suburban murder that tests his empathy and blurs his boundaries as an investigator.

Paul Campano, Will's volatile foster brother, returns, throwing Will off balance just as a killer's pattern emerges.

Episode 8 teases a grisly "vampire" case, drawing Will and Caleb into a hunt for a suspect who mirrors Will's pain.

Tensions rise as personal traumas and dangerous mind games strains the GBI team's unity and resolve.

It's like the creative team behind ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent didn't warn us that this would be a brutal season for our hero. Based on what we know about tonight's and next week's episodes, not only were they not kidding, but it doesn't look like things are going to ease up for Will (Rodríguez) anytime soon. Tonight, Will's former foster brother, Paul Campano (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), returns just in time for Will to find himself caught up a little too much in the mind of a killer. Following an official overview, promo trailer, images, sneak peek, and more (including a message from Gosselaar) for S04E07: "CALL PAUL," we have early overviews for S04E08: "We're Looking for a Vampire" and S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E07 – S05E09 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7: "CALL PAUL" – A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will's inner balance.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 8: "We're Looking for a Vampire" – A woman found drained of her blood pulls Will and Caleb into a chilling case, leading to a suspect who mirrors Will's pain. Meanwhile, Amanda is forced to confront her lingering trauma.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 9: "It Was a Meat Cute" – A witness's shocking confession forces Ormewood, Angie and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case. Meanwhile, Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos when she's followed and accused of theft.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

