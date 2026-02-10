Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4: S04E06 "You're Not That Person Anymore" Preview

ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent is back tonight with S04E06: "You’re Not That Person Anymore." Here's a look at what's to come...

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6 airs tonight, diving into Faith’s undercover struggles with Malcolm.

Episode 7, "CALL PAUL," teases the return of Paul Campano and a complex suburban murder case.

Episode 8, "We’re Looking for a Vampire," sees Will and Caleb on a chilling, blood-draining investigation.

Images, a trailer, and sneak peeks reveal major character shifts and emotional turning points.

While disappointed that there's no new episode of High Potential this week, we're excited that ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent is giving us something new that has nothing to do with the 2026 Winter Olympics. Along with an official overview for S04E06: "You're Not That Person Anymore," we have a trailer, image gallery, a sneak peek, and more. In addition, we have a look at what's ahead next week with the overviews for S04E07: "CALL PAUL" (yup, there's a ten-ton hint in the episode title regarding who returns next week) and S04E08: "We're Looking for a Vampire."

Will Trent Season 4: Episodes 6-8 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6: "You're Not That Person Anymore" – In the aftermath of Faith's deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie's next chapter begins to take shape.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7: "CALL PAUL" – A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will's inner balance.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 8: "We're Looking for a Vampire" – A woman found drained of her blood pulls Will and Caleb into a chilling case, leading to a suspect who mirrors Will's pain. Meanwhile, Amanda is forced to confront her lingering trauma.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

