William Hill & Ladbrokes Reopen Doctor Who Bets, Olly Alexander at 1:2

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on the closure of all bets on the next Doctor Who at bookmakers up and down the country. Paddy Power, Betfair, William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral, all their "Special Bets" still contained the likes of "BBC Sports Personality Of The Year," the winner of Strictly Come Dancing and the next James Bond. But the Fourteenth Doctor for Doctor Who has been sent into the time vortex and was nowhere to be seen. This usually happens when the betting companies believe that people actually know and have made bets to reflect that knowledge.

Well, William Hill, this morning, has reopened their books on Doctor Who as have Ladbrokes though right now they seem to be alone in that. And they both have Olly Alexander as their firm favourite, at odds of only 1:2. Basically, bet ten pounds, and if you win, you will get five pounds back plus your original tenner. William Hill is offering more favourable odds on Olly Alexander's competition for the role. Good Omens and Prodigal Son star Michael Sheen recently voted as the fans' choice for the high-profile vacancy, is available at 5/2, though Ladbrokes have him at 12/1, a much better return. Years and Years star T'Nia Miller who played The General in Doctor Who at 7-1 at William Hill, but unmentioned at Ladbrokes. I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel is at 5/1 at Ladbrokes but a better return of 7-1 at William Hill. IT Crowd and Crystal Maze star Richard Ayoade is 8-1 at William Hill, but a massive 16/1 at Ladbrokes. If you want an outside bet, Russell Brand is at 80 to 1 at William Hill, while Dominic Cummings is 500/1 at Ladbrokes.

Olly Alexander is a British musician, singer-songwriter, actor, LGBTQ advocate, and television presenter, whose music is released under the name Years & Years. Born in Harrogate in Yorkshire, home to Thought Bubble and just down the road from Jodie Whittaker's Huddersfield, he started acting and recording music young. He first appeared in the film Summerhill released in 2008. Years & Years formed in 2010, with Alexander joining the band as lead vocalist after member Mikey Goldsworthy heard him singing in the shower and liked his voice. Their debut single, I Wish I Knew, was released in July 2012 on the Good Bait label, with the band performing as a five-piece group. In 2013, Alexander starred as Peter Pan in the West End play Peter and Alice alongside Ben Whishaw and Judi Dench& got a supporting role in the final series of Skins, which caught Russell T Davies' eye.

Years & Years signed a deal to the French label Kitsuné as a three-piece and released their second single, called Traps. Years & Years' most successful single, King, released under Polydor, headed straight to number one in the UK Single Chart in March 2015, earning the band national recognition. Davies names his drama Years And Years after the band, and in January 2021, Alexander starred in Davies' drama. It's a Sin which depicts gay life in the 1980s and early 1990s. His character even appeared on a fictional episode of Doctor Who within It's A Sin. Earlier this year, Davies said that he would have loved to cast Alexander as The Doctor – hence why the bookies were previously scrambling now we know that Davies will return to the show as showrunner and bringing Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter back. Let's do it, let's do it tonight, with images of Johnny B… well, you know.