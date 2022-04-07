Win Tickets To See Gerry Anderson In Concert With Jon Culshaw

Our friends over at Anderson Entertainment have arranged a giveaway for one lucky Bleeding Cool reader to win a pair of tickets to their Stand By For Action! Gerry Anderson In Concert event at the Birmingham Symphony Hall on the 16th of April, hosted by Dead Ringers' and Big Finish's Jon Culshaw, who provides the voices for characters including Parker and Jeff Tracy in Anderson Entertainment's Thunderbirds audio stories.

To enter the draw, just follow @BleedingCool and @GerryAndersonTV on Twitter, then retweet our post about the giveaway.

Entries close this Sunday, the 10th of April at 23:59 BST and the winner will be chosen at random and then informed by direct message. The winner will need to make their own way to Birmingham, so bear that in mind! We've got a handy new graphic about all the things happening on and around Gerry Anderson Day this year, and more details on the concert event below.

Music will include that from Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, Captain Scarlet and UFO, in a special one-off concert at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, with music composed by the likes of Barry Gray, Richard Harvey, and Crispin Merrell, from a full symphony orchestra and guest singers.

Theme tunes and incidental music from classic Anderson shows, including Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, Captain Scarlet, Stingray and UFO, will be played alongside that of his earliest work like The Adventures of Twizzle, Torchy the Battery Boy, and Four Feather Falls, right through to Terrahawks, Space Precinct and his final production: New Captain Scarlet. The themes and incidental music will be presented alongside visuals from the series and films including newly produced, restored, and previously unseen footage.

Though if you don't want to take your chances, tickets from £38 are available here.