Winter is Coming: 5 Matches Set for Special Episode of AEW Dynamite

The card for next week's special episode of AEW Dynamite, dubbed Winter is Coming, is beginning to shape up. Following last night's episode of Dynamite, there are now five big matches booked for the show, including an AEW World Championship match and a second Dynamite Diamond battle royale. The special card will take place on next week's episode of Dynamite on December 2nd, with a special Road to Winter is Coming airing on Monday on YouTube.

We already knew that Jon Moxley would defend his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming. But last night on Dynamite, Moxley finally signed the contract after paying Kenny back for the attack that left him knocked out backstage before the first contract signing attempt. Omega has been acting extremely heelish lately. During a promo, Moxley implied that Omega might have hired someone to take him out last week, so we could see some interference or another big twist if Moxley's will lose the title. And frankly, it might not be a bad idea for him to do so, as Moxley has taken on pretty much every credible challenger in AEW at the moment, wouldn't suffer from losing due to his extremely strong booking since joining AEW. In contrast, a loss for Omega wouldn't do him any favors.

In addition to the world title match, we learned on last night's Dynamite that MJF will put his coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line in a second annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale at Winter is Coming. Matches were also announced for Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian and Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch at the show.

In addition to that, the newly christened Powerhouse Hobbs will team with Ricky Starks to take on Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes. That angle saw a twist on Dynamite last night when Cody Rhodes, acting as AEW EVP, came out to fight with Taz and brought Taz's son, who is training with Cody to become a wrestler, into it. So expect some payback from Taz at Winter is Coming.