Winter is Coming: 5 Worst Moments from Last Night's AEW Dynamite

AS is tradition on Wednesday nights, billionaire playboy Tony Khan brought his personal vendetta against The Chadster right into The Chadster's living room with another excruciating episode of AEW Dynamite. The Chadster would love nothing more than to ignore Tony Khan's attempts to persecute him, but as a professional wrestling journalist, The Chadster was forced to watch every painful moment of last night's show.

And what an episode of AEW Dynamite it was! The show balanced solid wrestling with some big moments, story development, and a few surprises. And The Chadster couldn't possibly be more cheesed off about it! Just who does Tony Khan think he is, anyway, to go and cram this much stuff into a single two-hour show? If this was The Chadster's beloved WWE, it would take three or four weeks to move this many things along. But that just goes to show why Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business and ought to find something better to do that torture The Chadster by unfairly competing with his beloved WWE.

5 Worst Moments from This Week's AEW Dynamite

Let's get one thing straight. The Chadster didn't like one single thing about AEW Dynamite last night. But some things cheesed The Chadster off more than others. These were the top five things to cheese The Chadster off during last night's show.

Death Triangle Pick Up Another Win in Best of 7 Series with The Elite

Death Triangle picked up another win in this best of seven series after Penta once again used the hammer. After the match, Kenny Omega requested their next match be no disqualification. The Chadster doesn't like the fact that Dynamite now has a big no-dq match planned for the week, and he especially doesn't like that The Elite now face overwhelming odds as underdogs in this series, which will make every match that takes place for the rest of the series high-stakes. Auughh man! So unfair!

MJF Beats Ricky Starks to Retain AEW Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring

The Chadster hates that MJF is so over as a heel in AEW, but not nearly as much as The Chadster hates that Ricky Starks is over as a babyface. This match ended with MJF kicking Starks in the family jewels after a series of botches in the finish. The Chadster enjoyed the botching part, but not much else.

Action Andretti Scores Upset Win on Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho became a worldwide superstar working for WWE, which is why The Chadster finds it to be just so disrespectful when Jericho uses that stardom to give the rub to young talent in AEW. But that's just what he did when he put over newcomer Action Andretti on Dynamite last night. The Chadster was so cheesed off when this happened he threw his white claw seltzer at the television, and now it's all sticky. Thanks a lot, Chris Jericho! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

Hook Makes Friends with Jungle Man

Hook and Jungle Man are both massively popular stars, so in The Chadster's opinion, they should stay away from each other. AEW doesn't need their star power joining together to threaten The Chadster's beloved WWE. Jungle Man defeated Brian Cage on Dynamite last night, and after that he called out Big Bill. Things didn't go so well for him after that, until Hook came to the rescue. This was the only part of the show where The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, stopped texting with that guy Gary and paid attention to the television. Why is she so interested in Hook and Jungle Man matches? The Chadster doesn't understand it, but he is definitely cheesed off by it.

Ruby Soho Finally Gets a Win on AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho literally stabbed WWE in the back when she signed with AEW just because WWE fired her, so The Chadster thinks she got what she deserved when she embarked on a year-long losing streak (or streak of appearances on AEW Dark, which is basically the same thing). But Soho got a win over Tay Conti on Dynamite last night, which is the sort of thing that's going to encourage more former WWE stars to sign with AEW, like Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose. And The Chadster is cheesed off by that most of all.

The Chadster hated AEW Dynamite this week, and he hopes you hated it too. Let The Chadster know how you feel in the comments. Now, The Chadster is going to cleanse himself from this by watching that whitewashed Ric Flair documentary on Peacock, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!