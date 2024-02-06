Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, Wonder Man

Wonder Man Crew Member Dies After On-Set Accident; Marvel Responds

Marvel Studios has confirmed & responded to reports that a crew member died after an accident on the set of Disney+'s Wonder Man.

Tragedy has hit the set of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man, with Deadline Hollywood first reporting – and now confirmed by a number of media outlets – that a crew member has died while working on the streaming series. Though the series was not filming at the time, reports are that a rigger fell from the rafters at Radford Studio Center (formerly CBS Radford) and succumbed to their injuries shortly after. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," shared a Marvel Studios spokesperson.

In November 2023, we learned that Destin Daniel Cretton would no longer be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – with reports that Marvel Studios was looking to move away from Jonathan Majors' multiversal villain to focus on another "big bad." But what did that mean for his and showrunner Andrew Guest's Wonder Man? Reports were that Cretton was still continuing with the streaming series, executive-producing & directing the first two episodes of the Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), and Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger)-starrer.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!