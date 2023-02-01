Wonder Man Listing Confirms April Film Date, Baron Zemo Involvement Based on a production listing, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Wonder Man will be filming in April, and it appears Baron Zemo will be a factor.

It's been nearly three months to the day since we last reported on how things were going with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) & writer-producer Andrew Guest's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) live-action take on the longtime Marvel character Wonder Man. That's when we learned that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise) would be taking on the lead role, joining Sir Ben Kingsley, who is reportedly set to return as Trevor Slattery (Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). But it looks like the wait was worth it, thanks to an update from Production List offering some interesting details. First up, the streaming series is set to do some filming in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning on April 3, 2023. But that's not all because the description below also lists Baron Zemo as officially part of the series, which could mean an appearance of some kind from Daniel Brühl. Though not necessarily, since Zemo may not be required to be seen maskless (though we're all-in anytime we can get a Brühl appearance). As for the appearance by Zemo, it also makes sense based on the character's comic book origins. And with "Chris Townsend" listed as playing Simon Williams, we're going with that being Visual Effects Supervisor Christopher Townsend, which means his name may have been included as a place marker. But that "after an arrest" part is very interesting…

Here's a look at the screencap from the FTIA website listing some interesting additional information:

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams first appeared in The Avengers #9, in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).