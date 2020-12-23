Wonder Woman: '70s Lynda Carter Series Now Available on HBO MAX

HBO Max subscribers don't have to wait until Christmas Day for Wonder Woman– they can watch it right now. Okay, maybe it's not the Patty Jenkins-directed, Gal Gadot-starring WW84 (you still have to wait for that), but so what? Any day that makes it easier to have access to the original '70s series starring Lynda Carter (Sky High, The CW's Supergirl) is a good day, and that's what today is. HBO Max has launched 60 episodes of the series, including the 1975 original television movie pilot The New Original Wonder Woman (with the series formally kicking off a year later, in April 1976).

Also starring Lyle Waggoner as American pilot Major Steve Trevor, the original pilot and 13-episode first season aired on ABC, while the second and third seasons saw the action shift to CBS. Network homes weren't the only changes that the series saw, moving from the first season's World War II setting to a modern setting and title change for the remaining seasons (now called The New Adventures of Wonder Woman).

I am excited to share that Wonder Woman: The Complete Series is now streaming on @HBOMax, alongside @PattyJenks' and @GalGadot's Wonder Woman, and soon #WW1984! Tell me about your favorite on-screen Wonder Woman moments in the comments 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/EycErpyT3e — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 23, 2020

During DC Fandome back in August 2020, Carter didn't hold back when expressing how excited she was to see the Amazonian torch passed to Jenkins and Gadot. "I'm beyond excited," Carter said of the movie and the virtual panel. "I've been a fan from day one of Patty's when she was first attached to the film." The film has also helped Carter's family better understand just how influential Carter's portrayal was- especially for the times. "My daughter finally saw Gal as Wonder Woman, and she said 'Mom, I finally get it.' I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone," Carter explained. "And that's my daughter. That's my flesh and blood! So, thank you, Gal. Thank you, Patty."