Wonder Woman Keeps Recruiting; #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz Goes Social

While Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) keeps recruitment going, co-founder Sabrina Cartan offers an #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz update.

Over the weekend, we reported on how pop culture icon Lynda Carter was getting the word out about #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz, a rallying cry to the geek/nerd community for a coordinated effort to support Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz as they look to put a stop to multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, his VP sidekick, Sen. JD Vance, and their "Project 2025" manifesto. "I'm putting out the bat signal for a special meeting… We're assembling to avenge our rights…" Carter wrote. "Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz. Need our finest superheroes. Need YOU. Who's with me?" One of the big names to sign on was Eric Kripke (Supernatural, The Boys, Timeless), who responded with an enthusiastic "I'm in" in his social media response. "I created [Supernatural] & the TV version of [The Boys]. It's the Sam/Dean/Castiel/Wonder Woman/Homelander cross over we didn't know we needed," Kripke added.

Well, since we last reported, we've had some big updates on the fan activist campaign. Right off the bat, we now know that Carter and fan activist, culture writer, and digital strategist Sabrina Cartan are co-running the initiative Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz, which now has a Twitter account: @GeekOutTheVote. On Tuesday, Cartan put the word out that more news on what the next steps will be, signup info, and more will be coming soon.

Hi, ya nerds. Lots of moving parts to this whole production. Now I know how Kermit feels. Announcement date and signups to come soon, I promise! –@sabrinacartan pic.twitter.com/C4aJDaBfSD — Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (@GeekOutTheVote) August 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, Carter is keeping the recruitment drive alive – appealing to the fans of franchises like "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" to get the word out to the show's stars and creative teams to join the cause. In addition, Carter has been reaching out to politicians who have proudly let their geek/nerd flags fly – including the "Conan the Barbarian"-loving President Barack Obama. But you don't need to look any further than Carter's and the initiative's respective social media followers and replies to know that there is definitely an avalanche of geeky/nerdy awesomeness building for Harris/Walz.

