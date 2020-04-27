Wrestling Updates on Jeff Hardy, Tammy Sytch, Sex Ferguson, and More

Ready for a few more pro wrestling stories that don't quite warrant their own articles? Here's your Monday edition of random happenings in the world of the greatest of all sports. First up, Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Radio shockingly claims that WWE rehashing Jeff Hardy's past is leading to a payoff. Who would've thought they weren't just doing it for fun? Meltzer says the videos will lead to a match with Seamus, which seems odd. Why follow up a redemption story with a new low point? Speaking of those dark times, though, Hardy's most recent court date has been pushed back to July due to coronavirus, reports PWInsider. On the show, Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez pointed out that the clips were shown on Smackdown last week of Hardy's "redemption" happened "about a year and a half" before Hardy's most recent arrest, so, yeah.

Tammy Sytch, otherwise known as Sunny, is following up on the successful launch of her Only Fans page by taking to Twitter to prove she never pawned her old WWE Hall of Fame ring after all. Sytch posted a photo of herself wearing the ring, or at least a ring, and giving naysayers a familiar gesture.

What's this??!!? Oh yeah, the HOF ring that you all insist I pawned….. douchebags. Get your shit straight. pic.twitter.com/Rbg5QEBuBH — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

Doc Gallows has taken precautions to make sure WWE doesn't try to trademark his Southpaw Regional Wrestling character, Sex Ferguson (censored to Tex Ferguson on SRW). Gallows used the character before WWE, but that hasn't stopped WWE from trademarking names before, so it's a good move on his part. See the trademark filing here.

In tragic news, former WCW star Van Hammer has pled guilty for charges alleging he struck a bike-riding five-year-old boy with his car while under the influence, according to PWInsider. The boy survived the accident. A trial is set for the Summer.

Finally, if you missed it earlier, Jesse Ventura is considering a run for president, Being the Elite isn't canceled, but Jerry Lawler might be. Happy Monday, marks! Gotta go watch Raw.