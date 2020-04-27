Has Trump Met His Match? Jesse Ventura Teases Running for President

President Donald Trump could be facing the toughest challenge of his political career this fall as fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Jesse Ventura considers taking on the commander and chief in a three-way dance with the presidency on the line. Ventura cut a promo on both Republicans and Democrats last week, saying "I refuse to vote for the lesser of two evils because, in the end, that's still choosing evil. That doesn't mean I won't be voting. If you want to know my down-ballot it's the Green Party. I'm voting Green all the way and if you're looking to me for guidance, then do some research. Look into who is running GREEN in your state and VOTE THEM IN. You want change? VOTE."

Ventura went on to shoot on Trump's draft-dodging, saying, "That's the only way to get the pencil pushers, the chicken hawks, the draft dodgers with so-called "bone spurs" OUT OF WASHINGTON in 2020. Thank you but I haven't filed to run, I'm just voicing my opinion on which party has earned my vote (and has earned it in the past). We have the RIGHT to vote for the BEST candidate and that person DOESN'T have to be a DemoCRIPT or ReBLOODlican. These gangs have got to go."

Ventura said he hadn't filed to run for office but was simply backing the Green Party. However, Ventura returned to Twitter a few days later to change his mind. "I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters," Ventura tweeted. "To be clear: I haven't filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution."

While most political opponents have been unable to handle Donald Trump, Jesse Ventura may be the one candidate best equipped to do it. Ventura, after all, pioneered the wrestler transitioning to political life long before Trump did it when he became governor of Minnesota in 1999. Ventura also latched onto conspiracy theories before Trump. Anything Trump can come up with, Ventura has done it before.

The worst part of it all, however, is that Ventura's candidacy will lead to a broken promise. Back at WrestleMania 20, Ventura interviewed Donald Trump at ringside and Trump vowed to financially back Ventura if he decided to run for office. Trump is unlikely to back his own opponent, meaning these two former allies will be on opposite sides of an epic feud. The "epicest" feud the world has ever seen, some people say. Sad.