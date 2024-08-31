Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bianca belair, jade cargill, recaps, wrestling, WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin: Cargill and Belair Secure Women's Tag Titles

The Chadster celebrates WWE's epic tag team victory at Bash in Berlin! 🏆 Cargill and Belair outshine AEW, proving WWE's dominance once again. 💪🔥

Article Summary Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin.

The match saw incredible performances from competitors, outshining any AEW event at the moment.

Triple H praised for his vision and execution of an unforgettable WWE championship match on a global stage.

The victory confirms WWE's supremacy over AEW, reinforcing WWE's place at the pinnacle of pro wrestling.

The Chadster is absolutely over the moon right now! 🌙💫 Today at WWE Bash in Berlin, the wrestling world witnessed what can only be described as the most poignant tale of championship glory the wrestling business has ever seen. 🏆🥇 Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated the Unholy Union to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship, and The Chadster can't stop smiling! 😁😁😁

The match was an absolute masterpiece, showcasing the incredible talent of all four women involved. 💪💃 Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn put up a valiant fight, but in the end, they were no match for the combined strength and skill of Jade and Bianca. The Chadster has to give a shoutout to the referee for his impeccable officiating, the broadcast team for their electrifying commentary, and the entire crew for making this epic bout possible. 🎙️📺

But most of all, The Chadster wants to praise Triple H for gifting the universe with this incredible match. 🙏🎁 Triple H truly understands what makes professional wrestling great, unlike a certain Tony Khan. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Now, let The Chadster break down this masterpiece for you. 📝 The match started with chaos as all four women were in the ring, but things quickly settled into a heat segment with the Unholy Union controlling the action. Bianca eventually found an opening and made the hot tag to Jade. The action was fast and furious, with near falls and incredible displays of athleticism. In the end, Bianca and Jade hit a devastating wheelbarrow combination to secure the victory and reclaim their titles. It was a thing of beauty! 😍🌈

Now, The Chadster knows what you're thinking. How does this compare to last weekend's AEW All In PPV? Well, The Chadster is here to tell you that this single match blew away literally every single match at that overhyped spectacle. 💥💨 It just goes to show that AEW can never compete with WWE, no matter how hard Tony Khan tries. Tony Khan probably thought he was so clever, filling up Wembley Stadium and putting on a big show. But guess what, Tony? This match just proved that you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙅‍♂️🚫

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 Tony Khan needs to realize that WWE is immortal, and AEW will eventually be completely forgotten. This match is the perfect example of why WWE will always reign supreme. 👑

The Chadster would love to celebrate this win by taking a brisk drive in the Mazda Miata, feeling the wind in The Chadster's hair while blasting some Smash Mouth. 🚗🎵 But thanks to Tony Khan forcing The Chadster to light it on fire in protest after last week's AEW All In, it's in the shop. But you know what? The Chadster isn't going to let that ruin The Chadster's enjoyment. 😤💪

In fact, The Chadster just shotgunned a White Claw, ripped off The Chadster's shirt to expose The Chadster's twelve-pack abs, and started jumping around on the coffee table till it broke. 🍹💪💃 Keighleyanne seemed cheesed off, but The Chadster told her The Chadster's going to send the bill for that, and the Miata, to Tony Khan. It's only fair, since it's all his fault anyway! 💸📨

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about him last night. 😱 The Chadster was at a beautiful beach, enjoying the sun and surf, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared riding a giant inflatable AEW logo. He started chasing The Chadster through the water, cackling maniacally and shouting, "You can't escape the Forbidden Door, Chadster!" The Chadster tried to swim away, but the AEW logo kept getting closer and closer. Just as it was about to crush The Chadster against some rocks, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan, please stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting really creepy! 😣🛌

Anyway, The Chadster is just so thrilled about this incredible match and what it means for the future of WWE. It's clear that WWE is operating on a completely different level than AEW, and The Chadster can't wait to see what other amazing moments WWE Bash in Berlin has in store. 🎉🥳

Make sure to check back later for more unbiased coverage of WWE Bash in Berlin right here on Bleeding Cool. The Chadster promises to bring you all the news without any of that AEW bias you might find elsewhere. After all, The Chadster is one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling today! 📰✍️

