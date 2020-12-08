WWE Brings Back Trump-Loving, BLM-Hating Wrestler as Elias's Sidekick

Disgraced WWE star Jaxson Ryker returned to WWE television at a taping for the show Main Event, people who attended last night's episode of Raw in The Thunderdome have reported. Ryker has been off TV since the Summer when he garnered heat from his coworkers and the audience with controversial political tweets. Ryker is now acting as a lackey for Elias and debuted in a segment where Elias and R-Truth were having a musical battle.

The trouble for Jaxson Ryker began when Ryker tweeted, "Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More," back in June, right in in the middle of the racial justice protests that were sweeping the nation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police, just after Trump gave a speech announcing intentions to use the United States military to quell the protests. Soon after, someone unearthed a Facebook post from last year in which Ryker criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. "Pretty touchy subject, but all this black lives matter garbage baffles me," Ryker wrote in the post. "I challenge anyone of any color or race to go watch 12 years a slave, the movie, and realize how good you all actually have it. Learn heritage. Chris, Gandhi, Budda; They all taught love and caring for others. This is getting out of hand. I Pray for this nation daily."

WWE removed Jaxson Ryker, as well as his teammates in The Forgotten Sons, who were a group with an ex-Veteran, quasi-militia gimmick who were just getting started on the WWE roster, from television. Last week, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake returned on WWE Smackdown, repackaged as lackeys for The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin. And though it looks like The Forgotten Sons are no more, now Jaxson Ryker is back as well, though seemingly in a much lower profile role on a show no one watches, presumably to feel things out before putting him on Raw.