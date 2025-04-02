Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry: Dante Takes Down Some Mercenaries; White Rabbit Poster

Hitting Netflix screens on Thursday, here's a new poster and preview clip for Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Devil May Cry.

Just because we're not down to only a few hours before Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry hits our screens doesn't mean that there isn't enough time for more previews. Wouldn't a really cool key art poster spotlighting White Rabbit be nice to have right about now? Or how about a clip from the animated series that shows Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) skillfully kicking some major ass? Well, you're in luck because Netflix released both of those – and we have them waiting for you below!

In the following sneak peek, we see that sometimes, Dante needs to take a break from going after demons and other things that go bump in the night to clean up some mercenaries who have no understanding of what (or who) they're dealing with:

Previously, we learned that Evanescence had offered the new song "Afterlife" and that Papa Roach's "Last Resort (Power Glove Version)" had made the cut. Earlier this week, the full lineup was rolled out: "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" – Limp Bizkit, "Guerrilla Radio" – Rage Against The Machine, "Devil Trigger (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, "Butterfly" – Crazy Town, [REDACTED] – Green Day, "Bury the Light (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, and "Ghost (feat. Power Glove)" – Gunship. Co-written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Evanescence's Amy Lee and co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Alex Seaver of Mako, here's a look at the official lyric video for the new Evanescence single, "Afterlife":

In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry stars (English/Japanese Cast) Johnny Yong Bosch/Toshiyuki Morikawa (Dante), Scout Taylor-Compton/Fumiko Orikasa (Mary), and Hiroaki Hirata/Robbie Daymond (Vergil). In addition, the series features the voices of Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), Chris Coppola (Enzo), and the late Kevin Conroy (VP Baines).

Here's a look back at the sneak peeks of Dante in action that were previously released, as well as a look at the opening credits – followed by a look back at what else has been released ahead of Netflix's Devil May Cry hitting our screens on April 3rd:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

