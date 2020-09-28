WWE Clash of Champions – Lashley Gives Crews the Hurt Business

WWE Clash of Champions, somehow, someway, is still going on after that triple threat ladder match. How anyone continues to wrestle after seeing what was done to Jeff Hardy's ear, I don't know. Nevertheless, Asuka defended her Raw Women's Championship against Zelina Vega, and now Apollo Crews will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

In a pre-recorded video while he makes his entrance with Ricochet, Apollo Crews cuts a very smiley promo about not selling out and being the underdog and winning the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley tonight. Lashley comes out with MVP and Shelton Benjamin. Where's Cedric Alexander? Oh, Michael Cole tells us that MVP cut a promo early about how he has something special planned for Alexander and that's why he's not here tonight. That makes four unexplained absences at Clash of Champions tonight, adding to Nikki Cross, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. Hmm.

WWE Clash of Champions Results – Apollo Crews vs. Bobb Lashley – United States Championship Match

So the story here is… well, I'm not sure what it is anymore. At one point it was about Apollo Crews rising above perpetual jobber to the stars status and become a bonafide mid-carder. But since that story started, Paul Heyman was fired as creative director of Smackdown and Hurt Business has been absolutely on fire, so it kinda feels like their story is the more important one.

But I guess if you're being technical about it, Crews and Ricochet are fighting to prove that being a smiling babyface who does what's right and fights fair can still win the day.

Lashley mostly chokes and stretches Crews in the ring while MVP talks trash to Crews from the outside.

Crews does get in a big comeback where he hits all his offense and a couple of two counts.

But as was always destined to happen, Lashley puts the Hurt Lock on Crews and Crews taps out.

Hurt Business is awesome and I feel bad for Crews and Ricochet for their current status as losers, but I feel like this match could have happened on Raw or a pre-show. There was never any real tension over who was walking out with the belt tonight at Clash of Champions.

Bleeding Cool's WWE Clash of Champions live coverage continues. We watch it so you don't have to! Chelsy Bloomfield will be handling the next match, so check back soon for that.