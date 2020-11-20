WWE Forms Partnership with SubPrime Credit Card Company Credit One

Following up on their foray into predatory lending via prepaid cards, WWE has expanded to partner with Credit One, a credit card company specializing in credit cards for people with bad credit, known as a subprime credit card. Credit One, which has been called "confusing for consumers" by NerdWallet and "not worth it" by The Motley Fool for "lack of transparency," "excessive credit card fees," and "mediocre rewards," has an average of 2.4 rating on Credit Karma with over a thousand 1-star reviews, more than all other star reviews combined.

"Credit One Bank is now a proud partner of WWE, a leader in global sports-entertainment, which will allow us to leverage WWE's broad media platform through integrated content that will be sure to amaze and delight fans," said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank in a press release. "This relationship will help us reach new consumers, extend our leading product and service offerings to our millions of cardmembers, and ultimately give people more of what they love—something that aligns well with WWE's approach to developing family-friendly entertainment accessible to fans across multiple platforms."

"We are proud to partner with Credit One Bank on this multi-faceted partnership, which will provide exciting opportunities for WWE fans and Credit One cardmembers," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, also in the press release. "We are confident the WWE Universe will enjoy the offerings we are creating as part of this integrated campaign."

The partnership will kick off at Survivor Series and will eventually include "a themed credit card featuring must-have benefits tailored for ultimate WWE fans." According to the press release, the multi-year partnership will also include "upcoming benefits and customer experiences for current and future Credit One Bank cardmembers. Previous WWE activations have focused on dynamic fan experiences that only the WWE can offer, ranging from trips to a "Fantasy Camp" at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to VIP Experiences at WWE live events."