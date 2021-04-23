WWE Hires Megan Morant, Gets Rid of a Bunch of Others

Following up on yesterday's firing of Total Divas star Mark Carano, either because he was actually responsible for sending Mickie James and other laid off female stars their belongings in a garbage bag, or because he was the designated scapegoat for it, news of more WWE firings have hit the web. According to PWInsider, Carano's departure followed a veritable gutting of the talent relations and communications departments earlier in the week. In addition to Carano, Director of Talent Relations Nicole Zeoli "departed" the company, while referee John Cone was removed from his post as Senior Manager in the talent relationships department, only to have his position given back to him today. In the communications department, Vice President Mead Rust and Manager Publicity and Corporate Communication Joe Villa are also gone. The departures came just before WWE's stockholder conference call, and, in conjunction with the talent releases last week, was likely done to appease stockholders by showing financial cuts and had nothing to do with the Carano garbage bag incident.

But in brighter news, WWE has hired a new backstage correspondent for Smackdown. From a press release about the hiring of Megan Morant:

Megan Morant is set to join WWE as a backstage correspondent beginning this week on Friday Night SmackDown. "I can't begin to express how excited I am to join WWE. From the incredibly athletic Superstars to the creative minds behind the scenes, WWE has set the standard in the world of global entertainment. The passion WWE has for its fans reminds me of why I chose this industry, to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. I'm forever grateful for this opportunity and ready to hit the ground running. Let's go!" Born in Chicago, Illinois and a graduate of Northwestern University, Morant comes to WWE from the New England Patriots, where she worked in a variety of broadcasting roles including as host of their sports talk show on Patriots.com. In addition, she covered the team during Super Bowl's LVI and LVII and appeared weekly on CBS Sports Network's pregame shows. Prior to her time with the Patriots, Morant worked as digital correspondent for the BIG EAST Conference and was a broadcaster for the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Hopefully, Morant is welcomed by the Smackdown crew and her tenure doesn't end with a garbage bag full of her belongings arriving via Fed Ex.

