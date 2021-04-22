WWE Update: WWE Has Responded To Mickie James & Fired Someone

In a story from earlier tonight, I told you how former WWE superstar Mickie James shared on her social media accounts how she received her leftover items from WWE today in a garbage bag, which she sarcastically referred to as a "care package".

In going over what happened, I predicted what I thought would happen as follows:

"Mickie James appears a bit sour about the incident (which I'm sure Triple H or Stephanie McMahon will address in an apology tweet soon to try and put the fire out), and honestly, can anyone blame her? "

Well, just call me the Nostrodomus of wrestling bullshit, cause WWE wasted no time this evening in trying to rectify the issue, and both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (along with WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis) have tweeted recently on the situation. They stressed that this occurrence was unacceptable, apologized for it happening, and assured everyone that the person responsible has been fired.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

.@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company. https://t.co/nvN4WsKC0I — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 23, 2021

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment of some of our recently released talent, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired. — John Laurinaitis (@JohnLaurinaitis) April 23, 2021

So who exactly is the person at WWE responsible for such silly and disrespectful behavior? Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful.com has the answer for us:

WWE Sources Indicate Mark Carrano Is Out Of WWE. Fightful Select has the story.https://t.co/9XBiXN7TTD pic.twitter.com/4JeD95pAdA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 23, 2021

That would be former (in more ways than one) WWE Head of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano. Carrano took over the role (which Laurinaitis previously held since 2004, taking it over from the man whom everyone considered the best to ever do it, Jim Ross) from Laurinaitis in 2012. Then last month, it was reported that Laurinaitis was put back into the role again, while Carrano was essentially demoted to work under him.

Carrano (whom you might remember from his appearances on Total Divas) was never exactly respected in his role with WWE. Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda expanded on this in an interview this past January with AdFreeShows:

"Mark Carrano. He's the s**ts. Did he ever referee a match? Did he ever work a match? Did he ever set up a ring? Did he ever take ropes? Did he ever drive a truck? He did none of that s**t. I guess he paid his dues in the office because he is still there. He is a smart mark, not his first name, but a smart mark to the business. He knows anything and everything. He couldn't look you in the eye. He wasn't straightforward with you. I didn't believe him. Even when he called me, he lied to me that day when he called me to let me go. I believe he was one of the guys who put me up on the chopping block. I know it didn't come from (WWE Chairman) Vince and Stephanie who said, 'Let's cut Mike Chioda and cut his payroll because his payroll is so huge.' "He put my name up, I guess, and got it approved through Hunter and probably Hunter got it taken care of through Vince. We (Chioda and Carrano) got along on a business standpoint but I tried to stay away from him as much as I could. I believe he's put in a situation to take all the heat, but to be honest with you, this is the first time that I've mentioned his name since I've been off and I really didn't want to talk about his name. You put somebody's name out there and you are putting him over either way, bad or good. He's just never paid a lot of dues on the outside of the business. He was trying to get the referees to be stooges and everything. It wasn't the way I wanted to see the referees go."

So obviously the combination of his being heavily disliked in the role and his recent demotion mixed with a public screw-up like this gave WWE an easy decision to make in ousting Carrano from the company. While WWE has yet to announce anything official, we can only assume they wish Carrano the best in his future endeavors and he will be receiving a garbage bag with his office items soon.