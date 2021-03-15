WWE Network Reveals Peacock Transition Details, Streaming Schedule

This week, the WWE Network officially begins its move to Peacock. Starting on Thursday, the WWE Network section of the NBC streaming service will open up, and while the WWE Network will continue to operate for the next two weeks, it will cease to exist as a separate entity in the United States starting April 4th.

From a press release on WWE.com, check out the transition schedule below:

WWE on Peacock

Thursday, March 18: WWE Network content becomes available on Peacock and will continue to stream on WWE Network.

Sunday, March 21: WWE Fastlane will be available to stream on both Peacock and WWE Network.

Sunday, April 4: WWE Network sunsets for users in the United States, making Peacock the exclusive home for WWE Network content in the U.S. If you live outside the U.S., you can continue to access and enjoy WWE Network content as you do today.

Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11: WrestleMania 37 streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S.

WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 — a $5.00/month savings. Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time — details available at www.PeacockTV.com.

Additionally, WWE unveiled the schedule of content streaming on the WWE Network this week. We already knew about the Stone Cold Steve Austin themed content starting on 3:16 day (March 16th). Additionally, WWE will unveil some Fastlane-related content, Day of Elimination Chamber 2021, and some new old indie wrestling content. Check out the full schedule below:

This Week's Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, Mar. 15

Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, Mar. 16

Meeting Stone Cold

The Best of WWE: The Best of Fastlane** Wednesday, Mar. 17

Monday Night Raw (2/15/21)**

WWE's The Bump: Kevin Owens, Alundra Blayze, Trent Seven & Savio Vega** – 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Mar. 18 (WWE Network content premieres on Peacock)

10 classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night (1993)

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

WWE NXT (3/17/21) Friday, Mar. 19

WWE The Day Of: Elimination Chamber 2021**

Birth of the Stunner

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Mar. 20

WWE Main Event (3/4/21)

Talking Smack**

The Best of WWE: The Best of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin**

wXw We Love Wrestling #3

ICW Fight Club 164: "Barred"

EVOLVE 5 Sunday, Mar. 21

Friday Night SmackDown (2/19/21)**

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions: Randy Orton

La Previa**

WWE's The Bump** – 4 p.m. ET

WWE Fastlane Kickoff** – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

WWE Fastlane 2021 – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT