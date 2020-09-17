WWE NXT – Drake Maverick Doesn't Know How to Take a Hint

The Wednesday Night Wars are back, baby, and you know what that means! No, it doesn't mean we get four hours of great wrestling. It means I get no goddamn sleep! Thankfully, there's just one more hour of NXT to go.

NXT Report for September 16th, 2020 Part 1

When we left off in part one, the tag team championship match between Breezango and Imperium had carried over into the second hour of NXT. Fandango spend the entire match getting his ass kicked, so we were wondering whether he'd be able to make the hot tag.

Imperium vs. Breezango – NXT Tag Team Championship Match Continued…

Of course, he gets the hot tag! Breeze comes in and cleans house. He gets a few near falls before he's overwhelmed by Imperium double-teams.

Fandango manages to drag Breeze over to his corner and get the tag, but then he gets beat up outside. Finally, Breeze gets a pair of superkicks, but Fandango whiffs off the top rope, Bartel kicks him, and Aichner hits a German suplex, but Fandango kicks out.

After a few more shenanigans, Breeze hits a hurricanrana pin for the win.

So Breezango keeps their belts. Cool. NXT takes a commercial break.

Jessi Kamea is in the ring. Xia Li comes out, her tag team partner. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter come out next.

Jessi Kamea and Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

It's a good enough match, I guess. But it has no stakes.

Catanzaro and Carter get the win off a cool combo. Catanzaro kicks Lee into Carter, who rolls her up, and then Catanzaro flips over to pin her legs.

Catanzaro and Carter want to shake hands after the match, but Xia Lee rolls out of the ring. Drake Maverick talks to Killian Dane backstage. Dane tells him to piss off. NXT goes to commercials. God, is there really still forty minutes left of this show?

Tegan Nox cuts a promo into Candice LeRea's promo earlier. Basically, Candice is wrong, and she's right. Tegan wanted a friend, but Candice wanted a lackey. Tegan says she's the one who will win the battle royal next week.

Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong come out. Then Drake Maverick. Then Killian Dane? No. Dane doesn't come out, leaving Maverick alone. He gets in the ring anyway.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dane vs. Undisputed Era

You can guess how this goes, right?

Maverick gets beat down while getting occasional flourishes of heroic offense driven by a pure heart.

Killian Dane is seen watching the match on a television backstage and laughing.

William Regal lectures Dane backstage and lectures him, so Dane reluctantly agrees to head out.

But he tosses Maverick in the ring and then walks away.

Undisputed Era start talking trash to Dane as he's leaving, though, which is a bad move.

Dane comes back and starts beating up Undisputed Era.

Bobby Fish attacks Dane with a chair, getting disqualified.

Maverick and Dane clear the ring. Maverick is going wild. He looks for the big team-up afterward. Dane punches him out again and leaves.

Jake Atlas is interviewed in the parking lot. He starts talking about Tommaso Ciampa and, of course, gets attacked by him. What did he expect? He's in the NXT parking lot. Officials and… Kyle O'Reilly?… break it up.

William Regal makes his second big announcement of the night. Five men will compete in a new match Regal invented called the Gauntlet Eliminator Match next week to determine the number one contender for Finn Balor's NXT Championship. Here are the rules:

Two men will start in the ring.

Every four minutes, another competitor will enter.

The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or Submission.

The last man standing will be named the #1 contender for the NXT Championship and will go on to face Finn Balor at NXT Takeover.

Damian Priest comes to the ring for the main event. He's facing Timothy Thatcher, who comes out too.

Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher

It's a style vs. style clash. Not to be confused with a Styles vs. Styles clash, which is when AJ Styles forces his disinterested kid to appear on his Twitch stream.

It's a fine match, I guess. Look, it's after midnight for me at this point because I watch this on DVR. Taking place at the tail end of a four-hour wrestling marathon is not kind to middling NXT's main events.

After a while, Thatcher gets his armbar on Priest, but Priest scrambles quickly to the ropes, not wanting to be Mickie Jamesed .

. Thatcher kicks out of the South of Heaven.

Thatcher hits a Crossroads for the win.

NXT started off great with Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart, but it was all downhill from there. Not a bad show, but not a terribly exciting one either. Well, that's it for me. I'm looking forward to a day off from watching wrestling tomorrow. Sorry, NXT UK.

