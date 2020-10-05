WWE NXT is Reviving WCW's Halloween Havoc on October 28th

Tonight during NXT Takeover 31, WWE announced some awesome news. Answering longtime demand from fans for WWE to bring back the popular PPV, WCW Halloween Havoc will return as NXT Halloween Havoc on Wednesday, October 28th, as a special episode of NXT. WWE confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Are you scared? You should be. Bat Spider web Smiling face with horns @ShotziWWE hosts #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday, October 28th at 8/7c on @USA_Network!!! Trick or treat, @WWEUniverse…"

NXT has a history of looking to the past. They brought back War Games, another WWE staple, in recent years, and earlier this May; they revived the WWE In Your House branding for a nostalgic PPV event. And even tonight at NXT Takeover 31, WWE debuted NXT's new home, a studio inside the WWE Performance Center called the Capitol Wrestling Center. That name calls back to Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the company started by Vince McMahon's grandfather, Jess McMahon. And the opening video to Takeover 31 focused on that legacy, which is clearly important to Triple H, who talked about it in an interview earlier today.

Introduced in 1989, Halloween Havoc was a staple of WCW as its October PPV. The spooky theme sometimes led to brilliantly campy gimmicks, and Halloween Havoc is fondly remembered by fans, who have been suggesting WWE do away with Hell in a Cell and bring back Halloween Havoc as a PPV for years. While that didn't happen, bringing it back for NXT Takeover is probably even better, as they're more likely to make the show actually good. The only question now is whether NXT's special Halloween Havoc episode will have the guts to bring back Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal.

We are currently cover NXT Takeover 31, and be sure to check out all of the results from the event starting with this post. And we'll be covering Halloween Havoc later this month so keep an eye out for that.