Fans to Attend NXT Takeover at All New Capitol Wrestling Center Set

Tonight's WWE NXT Takeover PPV will mark a major milestone for WWE and its Black and Gold Brand (TM). According to a press release from WWE, which was itself produced in conjunction with an access journalism EX-X-XCLUSIVE with Sports Illustrated, NXT will unveil a brand new set at a revamped WWE Performance Center, now called the Capitol Wrestling Center in honor of the company, Capitol Wrestling Corporation, of Jess McMahon, grandfather of WWE Chairman Vincent K. McMahon.

"The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT," said Triple H in the press release. "We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we'll keep that NXT feel. It's edgier, darker, and raw—you're walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage."

It's unclear if those bells and whistles at NXT Takeover will include pyro, which wasn't used during Raw and Smackdown's tenure in the Performance Center. However, it will include virtual fans on Zoom-like LED panels. However, the event will also include real-life fans allowed to attend the event.

"There will be a contingent of fans in attendance, some of which will be talent, others will be friends and family, and some will be fans," said Triple H. "We will take every safety precaution that there is. All of this was signed off by our medical staff. Everybody that walks in the building will be PCR tested, take a questionnaire, and be medically screened. There will be plexiglass pods with fans that are in groups, and the groups will vary in size. Everyone will wear masks, and each group will never be near anyone else."

PCR testing is a method of testing for COVID-19 antigen, or in other words, for the actual presence of the virus, rather than for antibodies. NXT Takeover airs on the WWE Network at 7 PM Eastern. Bleeding Cool will provide you with live coverage of the event tonight.