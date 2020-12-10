WWE NXT Recap: Ember Moon's Comeback Isn't Going So Great

With the ending of last week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special, AEW kicked off a crossover with Impact Wrestling, expanding the battlefield of the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars to Tuesday Nights as well and giving Impact a major boost in viewership. Tonight's episode of Dynamite promises new champion Kenny Omega, NBA star Shaq, and wrestling legend Sting, amongst a bunch of planned matches. WWE NXT ran its Takeover WarGames PPV on Sunday and has the fallout of that booked for tonight's show, along with the return of NXT Champion Finn Balor. I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel. For the low price of just four of your clicks, I will provide a detailed account of the important stuff to happen throughout four hours of wrestling Wednesday night.

WWE NXT Recap for December 9th, 2020 Part 2

McKenzie Mitchell talks to Raquel Gonzalez about facing Ember Moon tonight. Gonzalez says she pinned Io Shirai to win War Games but Dakota Kai is injured because of what Ember Moon did to her. Gonzalez will make her pay. The Garaganos (with Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory) are seen walking backstage as NXT takes a commercial break. Then we get more of that weird crap with Xia Li and Boa. This time we see them undergoingg?"g tremendous physical abuse as part of some kind of training regimen see to drum music. Then the Garganos come out to the ring.

Johnny Gargano cuts a promo extolling the virtues of this four-person team and touting their victories at WarGames. He's a three-time NXT North American Champion and Candice won WarGames. Gargano and LeRea yell at the crowd a bit and then Gargano unveils a surprise for Candice. It's a trophy that has a doll head with green hair on top it to represent Shotzi Blackheart. Candice loves it but she's sorry she didn't get Gargano a trophy too. He says that's okay because he has the belt. This goes on longer than it should but the point is that Gargano and Theory will fact Damian Priest and Leon Ruff on NXT next week.

Priest interrupts. He wants to shove a pipe up Austin Theory's ass. But before he can make it to the ring, Karrion Kross comes out of nowhere and utterly destroys him. He kicks Priest's ass all the way up the ramp and then powerbombs in through the stage (and into a pile of pillows). Kross leaves the building, gets in a car, and drives off with Scarlett. NXT takes a commercial break.

McKenzie Mitchell asks Tyler Rust if he's working with Timothy Thatcher. But before he can answer, Malcolm Bivens interrupts and wants to talk business with Rust. Pete Dunne is in the ring. Killian Dane comes out and wants to beat the crap out of him. He gives it his best shot. They have a pretty violent match actually. But Lorcan and Burch run out to interrupt when it looks like Dane might win. Drake Maverick chases them off with a chair, then stupidly turns his back to cheer on his partner. That leads Dane to leave the ring to save Drake, and of course, when he gets back in, Dunne hits the Bitter End and pins Dane.

McKenzie Mitchell is about to interview Leon Ruff when Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory interrupt. They say there's no way Damian Priest will make it to their match next week. He suggests Ruff can take them on two-on-one. KUSHIDA appears and offers to be Ruff's partner.

Raquel Gonzalez comes to the ring. Ember Moon comes to the ring. They have a match. Moon nearly kills herself once or twice trying to take Gonzalez down. Gonzalez is an absolute beast and at one point yanks Moon off a structure she's climbing, catches her on her shoulder, and lawn darts her into the ring post. Gonzalez catches Moon in an Eclipse attempt then gets the pin off a single-arm powerbomb.

Toni Storm comes out after the match. She's about to attack Moon when Rhea Ripley comes out. Ripley pulls Moon out of the ring. Storm leaves the ring so Ripley and Gonzalez can have a staredown to end the show. Gonzalez backs out of the ring.

