WWE Plans WrestleMania Title vs. Title Match to Have No Consequences

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but the outcome won't matter, according to a new report. The title unification match will headline WrestleMania Night 2 a few weeks from now, with the winner walking out with both titles. However, within a few weeks of that, according to dirt sheet mogul Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE will simply create a second belt and award it to the show that no longer has a world champion.

"The deal here is that it is a unification match. From what I am told, it's the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago, when they did and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H?," Meltzer said. "I was told that it is not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. So this would be a unification match and then they will — not forget about it — but there will be two champions."

So basically, while having both titles on the line at WrestleMania will make the match seem important, it will have no long-term consequences because a new title will simply be spawned to keep the current paradigm. If anything, this could be a way to merge the lineage of the WWE Championship into the Universal Championship, leaving WWE free to create new belt with an even dumber name than "Universal." Okay, so maybe "no consequences" was a bit of an exaggeration. "No non-stupid consequences" would have been a better way to phrase it.

More on the match, from the press release on WWE.com:

The table has been set. 2022 Royal Rumble winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to battle Roman Reigns in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time. It's WINNER TAKE ALL in a highly anticipated Championship Unification Match on WrestleMania Sunday. Don't miss a spectacular moment of action when WINNER TAKES ALL Match on the second night of WrestleMania, steaming LIVE on Sunday, April 3 beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.