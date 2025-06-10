Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Destroys AEW as Gunther Wins Title; Tony Khan SEETHING

The Chadster breaks down WWE Raw's PERFECT episode! Gunther wins gold, Cena vs Punk set, and Tony Khan invades The Chadster's dreams AGAIN! 😤🏆✨

What's up, wrestling fans! 👋 The Chadster is here to break down last night's absolutely INCREDIBLE episode of WWE Raw, and boy oh boy, did WWE deliver another flawless masterpiece! 🔥✨ While Tony Khan and his circus over at AEW continue to insult the wrestling business with their chaotic, uncontrolled nonsense, WWE Raw showed everyone what REAL professional wrestling looks like!

WWE Raw Delivers Another MASTERPIECE While Tony Khan Continues His Obsession With The Chadster! 😤💪

John Cena and CM Punk Set the Bar Sky High 🌟

The opening segment between John Cena and CM Punk was absolutely phenomenal! 😍 The Chadster loved how beautifully scripted and choreographed their promo exchange was – this is exactly what wrestling segments should look like! 👏 Unlike AEW's amateur hour approach where wrestlers just ramble on without proper direction, WWE's carefully crafted dialogue between Cena and Punk felt like watching Shakespeare! 🎭

The way WWE has perfectly handled Cena's heel turn and Punk's righteous response was pure poetry in motion! 💯 And setting up their match for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia? Brilliant storytelling that shows WWE's global reach! 🌍 Tony Khan could never book something this sophisticated – he's too busy letting his wrestlers run wild without any corporate guidance! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

AJ Styles vs Chad Gable: Technical Excellence 🥇

The AJ Styles victory over Chad Gable was a perfect example of WWE's superior match structure! 💪 The Chadster absolutely loved how controlled and predictable the pacing was – none of that chaotic, spot-fest garbage that AEW pushes on their poor, misguided fans! 🙄 WWE knows exactly how to present a wrestling match with proper corporate oversight, unlike AEW's dangerous "creative freedom" approach that Tony Khan uses to personally torment The Chadster!

Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way Perfection 👑

The fatal four-way between Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Kairi Sane was absolutely stunning! ✨ The Chadster particularly appreciated how WWE's production team perfectly captured every moment with their superior camera work and commentary! 📺 Michael Cole and Wade Barrett provided exactly the kind of professional, corporate-approved commentary that wrestling deserves!

When Roxanne Perez stole that pin for the victory, it was such brilliant WWE storytelling! 🧠 This is the kind of finish that shows WWE's commitment to proper narrative structure – not like AEW's sloppy "let the best wrestler win" mentality that completely disrespects the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

Becky Lynch Gets Her Comeuppance 🔥

Becky Lynch came out for what The Chadster figured would be probably the greatest promo of all time, but WWE had something even better in store! 🎪 The Chadster loved how Lynch listed all her accomplishments like a proper WWE superstar should – this is exactly the kind of corporate-approved character work that separates WWE from AEW's "authentic" garbage! 💪

But the real genius was Lyra Valkyria coming out, followed by the shocking return of Bayley! 😱 What a perfectly executed surprise attack from behind! This is the kind of sports entertainment storytelling that WWE does better than anyone else! 🏆 Unlike AEW, where they just let wrestlers settle their differences through boring "competitive matches," WWE knows how to create DRAMA! 🎭

Ron Killings Shows Why WWE Loyalty Pays Off 👏

The Chadster was absolutely moved by Ron Killings (formerly R-Truth) cutting that incredible promo! 😭 What a masterclass in how to handle being released and rehired by WWE! 💯 The way Killings showed proper respect and gratitude for WWE giving him another chance was beautiful to watch!

And that symbolic hair-cutting moment? Pure genius! ✂️ This is exactly why WWE is superior to AEW – when WWE releases someone, they can't immediately run to Tony Khan like so many other wrestlers who literally stab Triple H right in the back! 😤 Killings understands loyalty and respect, unlike those AEW wrestlers who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

The Chadster particularly loved how Killings emphasized that he's not just a comedy act – this shows WWE's commitment to character development and growth! 📈 Thank goodness WWE released Killing last week, or he might never have gained this self-respect. You're welcome, Ron. Tony Khan could never provide this kind of meaningful storytelling because he's too busy booking his shows specifically to cheese The Chadster off!

King of the Ring Delivers Wrestling Excellence 👑

The King of the Ring fatal four-way was another example of WWE's superior booking! 🏆 Sami Zayn picking up the victory over Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker showed WWE's commitment to rewarding loyalty and proper character development! 💪 Unlike AEW, where they just throw random wrestlers together without any corporate strategy, WWE's tournament structure makes perfect sense!

The LA Knight interference was beautifully executed – this is exactly the kind of sports entertainment storytelling that separates WWE from AEW's amateur "sports-focused" presentation! 🎪

Nikki Bella's Triumphant Return 🌟

What an absolute treat to see Nikki Bella back in a WWE ring! 😍 The Chadster was thrilled to see a TRUE WWE legend return to promote Evolution II – this is exactly the kind of star power that AEW can only dream of! ✨ Bella's professional presentation and corporate polish was a breath of fresh air compared to AEW's amateur hour approach to returning Superstars!

And when Liv Morgan interrupted with that perfectly heated promo? 🔥 The Chadster loved how Morgan showed proper respect by acknowledging Bella's legendary status before getting personal! This is real character work, not like AEW's boring "workrate" nonsense!

That Oblivion to end the segment was picture perfect! 📸 The Chadster can already smell the money that Evolution II is going to make for WWE – something Tony Khan's pathetic women's division could never accomplish! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW fans pretend their women's matches are somehow "competitive" instead of properly entertainment-focused! 😤

Gunther's Championship Victory: Pure Class 🏅

But the real highlight of WWE Raw was Gunther defeating Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship! 🔥 What a perfectly executed title change! The Chadster loved how methodical and controlled the match was – over 22 minutes of pure WWE excellence! ⏰

The way Gunther systematically worked over Uso's ribs showed the kind of proper wrestling psychology that WWE teaches its performers! 🧠 And that sleeper hold finish? Chef's kiss 👨‍🍳💋 This is REAL wrestling, not the high-flying circus acts that AEW uses to appeal to their ADHD fanbase!

Seagram's Escapes Spiked: The GOAT Beverage 🥤

The Chadster wants to remind all the loyal WWE Universe members reading this that it's time to ditch those weak White Claws that Tony Khan probably sips while booking his terrible shows! 🗑️ After WWE's partnership with Seagram's Escapes Spiked, The Chadster has been making the switch, and what a difference! 💪

Sure, The Chadster only projectile vomited twice during WWE Raw last night (a huge improvement!), but that higher alcohol content really helps numb the pain of Tony Khan's continued harassment! 🤢 Seagram's Escapes Spiked is literally the greatest beverage known to mankind – so much better than those pathetic White Claws! 🏆

The Chadster's Terrifying Tony Khan Nightmare 😱

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about him last night! 💭 The Chadster was driving the Miata through the Phoenix desert, trying to get to the arena to cover WWE Raw, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror! 🚗

He was chasing The Chadster on a giant mechanical spider, his eyes glowing red like some kind of wrestling demon! 👹 The Chadster floored it, but Tony Khan kept getting closer, shouting about "creative freedom" and "listening to the fans!" 📢 The Chadster could feel his hot breath on the back of The Chadster's neck as the spider's legs reached out to grab the Miata! 🕷️

Just when Tony Khan was about to catch The Chadster, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching a Seagram's Escapes Spiked! 🥤 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's just so creepy and weird! 😰

Final Thoughts on WWE Raw's Dominance 🎯

Last night's WWE Raw was yet another example of why WWE remains the gold standard of professional wrestling! 🥇 Every segment was perfectly crafted, every match told a story, and every moment reinforced WWE's superiority over the competition!

While Tony Khan continues his personal vendetta against The Chadster by booking AEW shows specifically to cheese The Chadster off, WWE keeps delivering the kind of sports entertainment excellence that the wrestling business deserves! 🎪✨

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW fans try to claim their chaotic, uncontrolled product is somehow "better" than WWE's perfectly orchestrated sports entertainment! 😤

The Chadster gives last night's WWE Raw a perfect 10/10! 💯 Now if only Tony Khan would stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and let The Chadster enjoy WWE programming in peace! 😩

What did you think of WWE Raw, fellow WWE Universe members? Let The Chadster know in the comments below! 👇💬

