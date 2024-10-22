Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Dominates: AEW Left in Dust by Epic Intercontinental Clash

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw's epic show, featuring Bron Breakker's IC title win! AEW can't compete with this greatness! 🏆😤💔

Article Summary WWE Raw showcased Bron Breakker's stunning Intercontinental Championship victory over Jey Uso.

Epic tournament matches highlighted WWE's unmatched tag team and women's divisions.

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed's explosive clash set the tone for Crown Jewel.

WWE Raw's storytelling excellence overshadowed AEW's attempts to compete.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this totally unbiased review of last night's incredible episode of WWE Raw! 🎉🙌 As always, WWE Raw delivered an amazing show that proves why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. 😍💯

The show kicked off with an explosive confrontation between Seth Freakin Rollins and Bronson Reed! 💥 These two powerhouses tore into each other, setting the stage for an epic showdown at Crown Jewel. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the whole time! This is how you start a wrestling show, Tony Khan! 🙄

The tournament to determine the next contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship continued with two amazing matches. 🏆 First, The New Day faced off against the Authors of Pain, with Kofi and Xavier picking up the win in a thrilling contest.

Next up, we had some fantastic women's action with Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez taking on Damage CTRL. 👩‍🦱💪 The match was action-packed and showcased the incredible talent in WWE's women's division. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW thinks they can compete with this level of talent. 😤

Then, continuing the tag title tournament, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee battled Brutus & Julius Creed in a match that had The Chadster's jaw on the floor. 😮 The LWO came out on top, proving once again why WWE's tag team division is second to none. Take notes, Tony Khan! 📝

But the highlight of the night was undoubtedly the WWE Raw main event, where Bron Breakker challenged Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship. 🏅 The match was an absolute barnburner, with both men giving it their all. In the end, Bron Breakker emerged victorious, recapturing the title in spectacular fashion. This is the kind of storytelling that AEW could only dream of! 💭

Throughout the night, WWE Raw also treated us to compelling storyline developments involving The Judgment Day, Gunther, and the ongoing saga of the Bloodline. 🩸 It's clear that WWE knows how to craft intricate, engaging narratives that keep fans coming back week after week. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably still trying to figure out how to book a coherent show. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night after watching WWE Raw, showing that Tony Khan can't let The Chadster enjoy even one night of WWE bliss. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was backstage at WWE Raw, minding his own business and enjoying the incredible atmosphere. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared, wearing a Bron Breakker mask! 🎭 He chased The Chadster through the arena, trying to hit The Chadster with the Intercontinental Championship belt. As The Chadster ran, he kept passing by all the amazing WWE superstars, but none of them would help because they couldn't see through Tony's disguise. Finally, The Chadster found himself cornered in the ring, with Tony closing in. Just as Tony was about to strike, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams!

More importantly, WWE Raw once again proved why it's the premier wrestling show on television. 📺🔝 From start to finish, it was packed with incredible matches, compelling storylines, and unforgettable moments. The Chadster can't wait to see what WWE Raw has in store for us next week! Meanwhile, AEW will probably just continue to cheese off The Chadster with their attempts to compete with WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤💔

As always, The Chadster remains committed to bringing you the most unbiased wrestling journalism possible. Unlike those AEW shills, The Chadster tells it like it is. And what The Chadster is telling you is that WWE Raw is the best show in professional wrestling, bar none! 🏆🥇

