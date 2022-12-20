WWE Raw Highlights: Intergender Wrestling, Bronson Reed Returns, More

Last night's episode of WWE Raw was the final new episode of the year. What went down? Find out below via YouTube highlights and snarky analysis.

Rhea Ripley Beats Akira Tozawa in WWE Raw Intergender Match

WWE typically does not to matches between men and women, presumably because of the potentially bad optics if people create domestic violence memes out of it (AEW also stays away from them). That's a shame because there have been some good integender runs in the past. Chyna's springs to mind. But it looks like WWE may be changing their stance because, spinning out of Street Profits vs. Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley took on Akira Tozawa on WWE Raw last night.

The Bloodline Terrorize WWE Raw

To punish Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns ordered the Bloodline to randomly attack Raw superstars last night. It's not clear why Kevin Owens should care if, for example, Dolph Ziggler gets beat up. But it all led to Owens and Seth Rollins beating the Usos in a non-title match in the main event, which is a personal pet peeve of mine. Personally, I feel that if the champs wrestle, it should be a title match. When champs wrestle a non-title match, you know they're going to lose because otherwise, why make non-title? Still, it made for an entertaining main event and intertwined with multiple stories throughout the night. Unfortunately, one of those stories involved Alpha Academy when the Bloodline attacked the OC after their match, setting up a match between Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. Still, it's always nice when it feels like someone on the writing team actually gives a crap.

Bronson Reed Returns, Joins The Miz

Why is The Miz tasked with babysitting all of Triple H's NXT rejects? Is this a low-key reboot of the original NXT concept?

Alexa Bliss breaks a vase over WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair's head

The heading says it all.

Bayley Defeats Becky Lynch

After all that ugliness with Sasha Banks, it looks like WWE is trying to elevate Bayley to favored Horsewoman status. Will they pay her Becky money next? They're playing 4D chess over here in WWE creative.

Next week's WWE Raw will be a BEst of 2022 clip show, so it looks like I get the night off. What better holiday gift could I ask for? See you in 2023!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe